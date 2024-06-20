Nine trekkers rescued from waterfall on hillock in Maharashtra

Thane, Jun 20 (PTI) Nine youngsters, including eight women, who were stranded at a waterfall on a hillock while trekking near Panvel in Maharashtra's Raigad district amid rains were rescued on Thursday, an official said.

The youngsters, aged between 18 to 20 years, were members of a trekking group and had gone hiking at the hillock near Adai village on the Panvel-Matheran road when they got stuck at the waterfall in the morning, said Suresh Mengde, Chief Vigilance Officer of CIDCO, a planning agency of the state government.

Personnel of fire brigade, which comes under CIDCO's jurisdiction, received a call at 9.40 am about a group of trekkers getting stuck at the waterfall, he said.

A team of fire service personnel and the local police swung into action and brought all nine trekkers down safely by about 11.45 am, informed Mengde.

He said the firemen received a call at 9.40 am about the trekkers getting caught in a waterfall on the hillock.

A team of fire service personnel went up the hill and rescued them one by one, the official said, adding all of them were brought down safely by about 11.45 am.

The rescued trekkers hailed from Mira-Bhayandar in Thane district and Kon in Panvel town, he said.

PTI COR MVG RSY