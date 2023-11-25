Nine vehicles damaged in three pile-ups in Punjab's Ludhiana

Ludhiana, Nov 25 (PTI) Nine vehicles were damaged in three instances of pile-ups on the Ludhiana-Delhi national highway here on Saturday, police said.

The visibility was low near Dehru village, where the crashes took place, in the morning due to foggy weather conditions, they said.

The vehicles involved in the pile-up included a school bus, a tractor-trolley and cars, said Khanna Station House Officer (SHO) Davinder Kumar.

The SHO added that poor visibility due to dense fog was the main cause of the accidents.

No one was seriously injured in the pile-up, police said, adding that the commuters left for their respective destinations after some time. PTI COR SUN AS CK CK