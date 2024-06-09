Nine villagers booked for preventing work of laying powerlines in Thane district

Thane, Jun 9 (PTI) A case has been registered against nine persons for allegedly preventing the work of laying powerlines in a village in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Goteghar village in the limits of Shil-Daighar police station on Friday, an official said.

A group of irate villagers allegedly threw stones at the JCB involved in digging work to lay powerlines and threatened to self-immolate, he said.

A case under sections 336 (endangering life or personal safety), 341 (wrongful restraint), 427 (mischief causing property damage), and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against nine persons, senior inspector Sandeepan Shinde said.

A probe is underway, and no arrests have been made, he said. PTI COR ARU