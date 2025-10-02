Nine women from Uganda, Kenya held from Powai hotel for illegal stay; manager booked

Mumbai, Oct 2 (PTI) Nine women from Uganda and Kenya were held from a hotel in Powai in Mumbai for alleged illegal stay in the country, a police official said on Thursday.

The raid on the hotel was carried out on a tip off, the Powai police station official said.

"We found nine women from Uganda and Kenya who were staying illegally despite their visas expiring. A probe is on to find out what work they are carrying out at present. We have started deportation proceedings as well," the official said.

The manager of the hotel was booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in connection with the illegal stay of the women at the facility, he added. PTI ZA BNM