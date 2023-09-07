Nine-year-old dies while watching Dahi Handi event as balcony collapses

Buldhana, Sep 7 (PTI) A nine-year-old girl died and another was injured as a balcony of a house collapsed on a crowd of people watching a Dahi Handi event in Buldhana district of eastern Maharashtra on Thursday, police said.

Advertisment

The incident took place in Mansinghpura area of Deulgaon Raja town around 8 pm.

One end of the rope from which the Dahi Handi was hung was fastened to the balcony, a police official said.

The rope broke and the entire balcony came down on the spectators below, he said. PTI COR CLS KRK