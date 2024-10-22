Nine-year-old girl dies of snakebite in UP's Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Oct 22 (PTI) A nine-year-old girl died after a venomous snake bit her while she was sleeping in her house in Baghona market area here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night in the Baldirai Police Station area, they said.

Anshika, the daughter of Sukdev Gupta, had gone to sleep after having dinner. A snake entered the room in the late hours and bit her, police said.

Following the bite, Anshika woke up and began to cry in pain, prompting her parents to awaken and they found the snake leaving the room, they said.

The family rushed Anshika to a nearby hospital for treatment. After receiving medical care, she was sent home. However, she passed away shortly after returning home, police said.

"We have taken possession of the girl's body and sent it for post-mortem examination," Baldirai Police Station in-charge Pradeep Singh said.

Further legal proceedings are underway, he added. PTI COR KIS AS AS