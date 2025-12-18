Nine-year-old girl found dead in Rajasthan's Alwar

Jaipur, Dec 18 (PTI) The body of a nine-year-old girl was found under suspicious circumstances in bushes in Rajasthan’s Alwar district on Thursday, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sharan Gopinath Kamble said the Class 4 student had gone to a nearby forest around 8 am to graze goats but failed to return home.

"After a search, the girl's body was found in bushes with scratch marks noticed on her neck and other parts of the body, making the case suspicious," he said.

A forensic team collected evidence from the spot.

Police said that the victim's uncle and cousin have filed individual complaints regarding the incident.

While the cousin has directly accused the child's father of murder, the uncle has expressed suspicion of foul play, officials said.

The father has been taken into custody for questioning, while the child's mother was at her parental home at the time of the incident, police said.

"The exact cause of death will be known only after the post-mortem report is received. Further investigation is underway," Kamble said.