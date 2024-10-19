Nine-year-old girl raped by garbage collector at bus stand in MP's Shivpuri

Shivpuri (MP), Oct 19 (PTI) A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man at a bus stand in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri, police said on Saturday.

The police have arrested the 33-year-old accused, a garbage collector, in connection with the assault that occurred on Friday night, an official said.

Kotwali Police Station in-charge Rohit Dubey said the accused, Krishna Pal Rawat alias Tonta, has been booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

He said the child was waiting at the bus stand with her grandparents and five-year-old brother as they missed the bus to their village after travelling from Ahmedabad, where they were employed as labourers.

According to the girl's grandfather, he had gone with his wife to get the children some fruits and had left them behind with another person accompanying them.

On their return, the grandparents found the girl had blood stains on her body, and she told them about the assault, he said.

The accused allegedly threatened the girl and raped her, he said.

The child was taken to the police station and then shifted to the district hospital for treatment, the official said.

The district hospital's civil surgeon, BL Yadav, said the girl was out of danger.

The girl's father had stayed behind in Ahmedabad to collect his wages, and her mother had deserted the family a year ago, the grandfather said. PTI COR ADU ARU