Nine-year-old girl raped in front of younger sister

Nagpur, Sep 18 (PTI) A nine-year-old girl was raped in front of her younger sister in Pardi area here, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, yet to be identified, offered the victim's five-year-old sister Rs 20 to stay silent, as per the complaint.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon when the two girls were alone at home as their parents, daily wagers, had gone to work, said an official.

The family had moved back to Nagpur three months ago from Gondia where they had been living for the past few years.

The crime came to light when the victim told her parents what had happened after they returned. They immediately went to the Pardi police station and the medical examination confirmed rape, the official said.

As per the five-year-old's account, the attacker was a Marathi-speaking man with a 'tilak' on his forehead. Further probe is on. PTI COR KRK