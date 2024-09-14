Nine-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Bihar, 1 arrested

Sasaram (Bihar), Sep 14 (PTI) A 45-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl in Bihar's Rohtas district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Suryapur police station area in Sasaram on September 9 when the girl was playing outside her house, Superintendent of Police Vineet Kumar told reporters.

"When the accused found her alone, he took her to an isolated place and sexually assaulted her. Family members of the survivor approached the police on Thursday.

"On the basis of their complaint, the accused was arrested on Friday night and a case was registered. Further investigation is underway," he added. PTI COR PKD ACD