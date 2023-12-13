Nine years of Modi govt shining example of good governance, prosperity: BJP Mahila Morcha chief

Amritsar, Dec 13 (PTI) The BJP's women's wing chief Vanathi Srinivasan Wednesday said the nine years of the Narendra Modi government have become a "shining example" of good governance, development and prosperity in the country.

Advertisment

The "pro-people" policies of the Union government have won the hearts of every person in the country and that is evident by the BJP's thumping victory in three assembly elections, she said at the executive meeting of the BJP Punjab Mahila Morcha here.

It was the first meeting of the outfit even since Jai Inder Kaur took over as the state president of the Mahila Morcha.

Srinivasan said, "The construction of Sri Kartarpur Sahib corridor, punishment to perpetrators of 1984 riots, FCRA to Sri Harmandir Sahib, bringing the 'saroops' (physical copies) of Guru Granth Sahib from Afghanistan to India with full respect and honour have been some of the steps taken by the Modi government for the betterment of Sikhs and the Punjabi community." Now, it is the duty of every worker of the Mahila Morcha to take these and all the other works of the Modi government to the people of Punjab, she added.

Addressing the meeting, Jai Inder Kaur said the Punjab Mahila Morcha will work hard for the betterment of the party in the state. PTI JMS CHS NSD NSD