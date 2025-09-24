Ninety sovereigns of gold, Rs one lakh stolen from house in Kerala

Thiruvanthapuram, Sep 24 (PTI) Ninety sovereigns of gold ornaments and Rs one lakh were allegedly found stolen from a house in coastal Vizhinjam near here on Wednesday, police said.

The house is owned by Gilbert, reportedly a former fire force official.

Vizhinjam police said the theft came to their notice this morning, and the incident is suspected to have happened when the family was away from the house.

"As per the complaint of the family, 90 sovereigns of gold ornaments and Rs one lakh were found stolen. We launched a preliminary investigation into the incident," a police officer said.

Family sources said the gold was kept on the first floor of the two-storey building, and the money was stolen from a room on the ground floor.

Gilbert and family were not at the house on Tuesday night and were staying at a relative's house nearby, they said. PTI LGK KH