Ninth standard student attacks classmate with sickle

Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu), Aug 2 (PTI) A student of Class IX allegedly attacked his classmate and inflicted cut injuries on the head with a sickle, a senior police official said here on Friday.

The student, who had a row with his classmate over water being spilled on him on Thursday at the school, reportedly brought a small sickle from his house and attacked the lad today, the official said.

The injured boy has been admitted to the Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

The assailant fled after the incident, Nanguneri ASP Prasanna Kumar said. PTI COR JSP KH