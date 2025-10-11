Nip in the air in Delhi, IMD forecasts clear sky for weekend

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 19.4 degrees Celsius, 1.6 notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Friday, Delhi recorded its first temperature drop below the 20-degree Celsius-mark for the 2025-26 winter season, with a minimum temperature of 18.8 degrees, signalling the arrival of winter.

The relative humidity in Delhi was recorded at 84 per cent at 8:30 am on Saturday, the IMD said.

The weather office has forecast a clear sky for Saturday and Sunday, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 33 degrees Celsius.

The air quality was recorded in the "moderate" category at 9 am on Saturday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 196, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI SSM ARI