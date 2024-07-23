Nipah outbreak: Kerala health minister says victim's close relatives test negative

Malappuram (Kerala), Jul 23 (PTI) The test results of the close relatives of the 14-year-old boy who died of Nipah, and others who had direct contact with him, are negative, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Tuesday.

Nineteen persons, including five who are in the high-risk category on the Nipah contact list, were tested and their results will be released today, according to the state Health Department.

After chairing a review meeting in Malappuram, where a Nipah outbreak was reported resulting in the death the teen, Minister George said it was comforting that his close relatives and others who had come into contact with him tested negative for Nipah.

However, she said the restrictions imposed in the area would continue and cannot be lifted yet.

The minister urged the public to continue to be vigilant and wear masks compulsorily in public places.

The Health department has prepared a contact list of 406 people, out of which 194 are in the high-risk category.

The 14-year-old boy from Malappuram who was under treatment here for Nipah infection died on Sunday morning.

"A mobile lab from the Pune Virology Institute has arrived in Kozhikode and commenced operations. Efforts are underway to operate it in Manjeri as well. The fever surveillance team has visited over 7,200 houses in Anakkayam and Pandikkad panchayats and collected information," the minister said.

In Anakkayam panchayat, 95 teams, and in Pandikkad panchayat, 144 teams are conducting house visits and collecting information.

A team from the National Institute of Virology has arrived in the district to monitor bats and will collect bat samples from various places on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the government has warned against engaging in misinformation campaigns through social media about the disease. The health minister said that legal action would be taken against such individuals.

"Directions have been given to the district police chief to take action under the relevant sections of the Public Health Act and the Cyber Act," she said.

The state government had recently announced that a special action calendar was being prepared for the prevention of Nipah outbreaks that have affected the state on four occasions in the past.

The outbreaks were reported in Kozhikode district in 2018, 2021, and 2023, and in Ernakulam district in 2019.

The presence of Nipah virus antibodies was detected in bats in Kozhikode, Wayanad, Idukki, Malappuram, and Ernakulam districts. PTI TGB TGB ANE