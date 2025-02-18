Nipah: Seasonal vigilance must be maintained, says Kerala health authorities

Wayanad (Kerala), Feb 18 (PTI) As Kerala enters the season with a potential risk of Nipah virus infection, health authorities have urged people to remain vigilant.

Antibodies against the Nipah virus have previously been detected in fruit bats from the districts of Kozhikode, Wayanad, Malappuram, Ernakulam, and Idukki.

In Wayanad district, District Medical Officer P Dinesh stated that the health department has strengthened Nipah surveillance activities and preventive measures based on the One Health approach across all healthcare centres.

The DMO also emphasised that public participation and social awareness are essential for scientifically preventing the spread of Nipah.

Health authorities have advised people not to consume fruits that have been bitten by birds or animals or have fallen to the ground.

"Always wash fruits thoroughly before eating. Avoid consuming beverages such as toddy that have been stored in open containers. When picking up fallen fruits, areca nuts, or similar items, always use gloves," the health authorities in Wayanad stated in a release.

"If there is a chance of contact with fruits or surfaces that bats may have touched, use gloves or wash hands thoroughly with soap and water after contact," the release added.

They also urged people not to attempt to drive bats away or destroy their habitats, as this may frighten them and cause them to release more bodily secretions.

Furthermore, health authorities advised the public to ensure that food and water are stored in a manner that prevents contact with bats.

Nipah outbreaks have been reported in Kerala in 2018, 2019, 2021, 2023, and 2024.