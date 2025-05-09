Nipah: Six suspected cases test negative, patient condition remains serious

Malappuram (Kerala), May 9 (PTI) The Kerala government said on Friday that all six people who showed symptoms after coming into contact with a Nipah virus patient in Malappuram district have tested negative.

The news comes as a relief even as the condition of the original patient remains serious.

Health Minister Veena George said that strict preventive measures will continue across the district to ensure public safety.

She chaired a high-level core committee meeting at the Malappuram District Collectorate to review the ongoing response.

According to an official release, a total of 49 people who had contact with the infected patient remain under observation.

Among them, five individuals with mild symptoms have been admitted to the isolation ward at Manjeri Medical College.

A nurse from Ernakulam, currently admitted to Perinthalmanna hospital, is also in isolation. Although their samples were sent for testing, all results have now returned negative.

Of the 49 people under observation, 12 are close family members.

Health authorities have classified 45 individuals as high-risk contacts.

This includes three people from the Valanchery Primary Health Centre, one from a clinic in Valanchery, 25 from Perinthalmanna hospital, two from laboratories, and two from a medical store, the release said.

Additionally, four people considered low-risk are also being monitored as a precaution.

Minister George has directed the District Collector and District Medical Officer to take strict action under the Disaster Management Act and Public Health Act against anyone who fails to cooperate with the health department.

In a related move, a dead cat found near the patient's residence has been sent for post-mortem.

Samples have been dispatched to a lab in Bhopal to check for the presence of Nipah antibodies. The Animal Husbandry department is overseeing this investigation, the release said.

As part of containment efforts, wearing masks in public places has been made mandatory throughout the district. A route map of the patient's recent movements has been released by the health department, based on details gathered from the patient’s relatives, it said.

CCTV footage from locations visited by the patient since April 25 is also being collected.

The state government's "Ente Keralam" programme, currently being held at Kottakkunnu in Malappuram, will continue as scheduled, but with strict safety protocols in place, the release added.