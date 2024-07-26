Nipah: Two more contacts test negative, says Kerala Health Minister

Malappuram (Kerala), Jul 26 (PTI) Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Friday said the test results of samples from two contacts of the deceased 14-year-old boy who succumbed to Nipah virus recently, have returned negative.
Till now 68 samples have tested negative, George said in a statement after attending the online Nipah review meeting held at the Collectorate here.
Meanwhile, a case has been lodged against a nurse for allegedly violating Nipah quarantine, the minister said.
The case under the Public Health Act has been registered by Konni police, she said, adding that the nurse has been asked to continue in quarantine.
The boy from Malappuram, who was undergoing treatment for Nipah infection at Kozhikode Medical College, died on July 21.
The minister said that a total of five persons are currently undergoing treatment at Manjeri and Kozhikode medical colleges and four of them were admitted on Friday.
George said that presently there are 472 people in the contact list out of which 220 are under the high-risk category.
"No new contacts have been added to the list," she said.
She also said, in the statement, that a total of 807 persons have been provided mental health assistance.
A central team of health experts visited Malappuram on Wednesday to assess the situation. PTI HMP HMP ANE