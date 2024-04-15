Advertisment
National

Nirahua’s full video surfaces after Amit Malviya calls it deepfake

Shailesh Khanduri
Videograb of Nirahua's full interview

New Delhi: BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya and the party’s Azamgarh candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav alias Nirahua on Monday were caught falsely calling the latter’s video a deepfake. 

In the video tweeted by Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV, Nirahua can be heard claiming Modi and Yogi stopped unemployment because they did not give birth to a child.

Nirahua, a Bhojpuri actor, accused Srinivas of peddling a fake video saying that the lips are not in sync with the spoken words.

However, a full video of the interview conducted by journalist Santosh Kushwaha for the upcoming Lok Sabha election surfaced later. 

Published on Sunday on YouTube, the video interview showed that Nirahua indeed said the content of the video posted by Srinivas.

The full video:

