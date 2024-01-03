Niranjan Jyoti accuses TMC of political theatrics over MGNREGA dues

Kolkata: Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti Wednesday asserted that BJP-led government at the Centre has consistently disbursed MGNREGA dues to West Bengal over the past nine years but the ruling TMC in West Bengal is not interested in the people's welfare.

Advertisment

The TMC, she said, is interested only in "political theatrics" ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and pointed out discrepancies in the utilisation of funds for the 100-day work scheme in certain Bengal districts.

The union minister of state for rural development, who is visiting the city, also denied TMC's allegations that she had refused to meet the party's delegates in New Delhi to discuss MGNREGA dues in October. Jyoti said that she was willing to engage in discussions on the issue but the party wanted to politicise the matter.

"TMC was never interested in people's welfare nor in discussing the (MGNREGA) dues. It was only interested in doing politics over the issue and to engage itself in political theatrics," she said.

Advertisment

In October, TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, party MPs, MLAs and ministers along with individuals engaged in MGNREGA work staged a protest at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. They also marched to Krishi Bhawan, which houses the department of agriculture, where they were scheduled to meet Jyoti at her office.

However, after about an hour and a half, TMC leaders claimed that the union minister refused to meet them and said a five-member delegation would meet her. This was followed by a five-day dharna outside the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata.

Dismissing TMC's allegations that she refused to meet the party's team in New Delhi for talks on the dues of the central scheme, Jyoti said "The party delegates did not want to meet me; they just wanted to create a drama".

Advertisment

"The TMC is now levelling false allegations .... It is spreading lies," she added.

Her remarks drew a sharp reaction from the TMC, which dubbed her allegations as baseless.

Senior TMC leader Mahua Moitra accused Jyoti of uttering "blatant lies" and demanded that the due funds be released at the earliest.

"She (Jyoti) has been lying continuously about what happened on that day. We went to her office and waited for three hours. But she did not meet us. She should stop misleading and make efforts to release the funds due which is West Bengal," Moitra added.