'Nirbhaya Nisha' initiative for women safety at night to be implemented in Kerala on Mar 8

Thiruvananthapuram/Kochi, Mar 7 (PTI) The 'Nirbhaya Nisha' initiative of the Kerala police to ensure safety of women travelling at night will be implemented across the state on March 8 on the occasion of International Women's Day.

The initiative aims to ensure the safety of women while travelling at night for work, studies, medical treatment etc. by providing a quick police response to any problems faced by them between 9 pm to 5 am, a police release said on Saturday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan carried out the state-level inauguration of the scheme on February 24.

Under the initiative, real-time police assistance will be provided to women in emergency situations through the coordinated operation of the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS), SOS button on the Pol-App, 112 helpline, district control rooms, highway patrol and pink patrol vehicles.

"The main objectives of the project are to ensure safe travel for women returning from night work, set up a rapid response system in emergency situations, strengthen police patrolling, and utilise technological systems such as control room monitoring and hotspot analysis," it said.

As part of implementation of the scheme, a women’s walk will be organised from Ernakulam Boat Jetty to Abdul Kalam Marg at 7 pm, the release said.

Additionally, a self-defense training programme for women, a musical event by the police orchestra, and brochure distribution about the project will also be held, it said. PTI HMP ROH