Nirbhaya squad cops foil woman's suicide bid at Thane railway station

Thane, Jul 22 (PTI) Members of the railway police's Nirbhaya squad foiled the suicide attempt of a 30-year-old woman at Thane station, an official said on Monday.

On July 20, at around 5:45pm, the woman jumped onto the tracks from platform number 2 but was pulled to safety by the Nirbhaya squad members just before a train could arrive, said Senior Inspector Arshuddin Sheikh of the GRP Crime Branch.

"The woman was mentally disturbed due to a quarrel with relatives and also because she was not getting a job. She was counselled and sent home with her brother," Sheikh added. PTI COR BNM