NIRDPR signs MoUs with multiple states to strengthen rural development project appraisal process

Hyderabad, Aug 7 (PTI) City-based National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) on Thursday said it has signed MoUs with representatives from 10 states to enhance the project appraisal mechanism for rural development initiatives, particularly under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY).

At the MoU signing event, NIRDPR Director General G Narendra Kumar emphasised the significance of strengthening state-centre collaboration in rural development initiatives.

"These MoUs will streamline the project appraisal process and ensure more efficient implementation of rural skill development programmes across participating states," Kumar said, according to a release from NIRDPR.

He also stressed the importance of establishing a robust and transparent appraisal system to ensure the quality implementation of skill development projects.

The Director General reiterated NIRDPR's commitment to serving as the national-level Project Appraisal Agency for DDU-GKY 2.0.

The MoUs are expected to facilitate--streamlined project appraisal processes for DDU-GKY and other rural development schemes, enhanced coordination between NIRDPR and state rural livelihood missions, standardised evaluation mechanisms for rural skill development projects and improved monitoring and implementation of rural development initiatives, the release said.

Satish Kumar, Director Project Appraisal at NIRDPR, who led the proceedings, provided a comprehensive overview of the project appraisal process and facilitated the signing ceremony, it added.