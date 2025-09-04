NIRF ranking reflects TN’s inclusive higher education ecosystem: CM Stalin

Chennai, Sep 4 (PTI) Tamil Nadu held the largest share of ranking of institutions in higher education in the country as per the results of the 10th edition of NIRF India Ranking, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Thursday.

This success reflected the state’s inclusive higher education ecosystem, spread across regions and opening opportunities for students from every background, he asserted.

"With 17 institutions among the Top 100 in the Overall category, 33 among the Top 100 in the College category, and 10 among the Top 50 in the State Public University category, our state holds the largest share across these lists. #NIRF2025: Tamil Nadu continues to set the benchmark," Stalin said in a post on the social media platform 'X'.

"This success reflected Tamil Nadu’s inclusive higher education ecosystem, spread across regions and opening opportunities for students from every background," he said, reacting to the National Institutional Rankings Framework (NIRF) ranking results announced by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi.

IIT Madras has been ranked number one in the Engineering category for the 10th consecutive year and in the ‘overall’ category for the 7th consecutive year, cementing its place as a leader in Indian education. The institute has been ranked numero uno in the Engineering category every year since the NIRF Rankings were introduced.

Its director, Prof V Kamakoti attributed the success to a collective, cohesive, and focused team effort.

"Being a topper consistently is a result of a collective, cohesive, and focused team effort. Thanking the Almighty for blessing us with such a wonderful team. Together, we pledge to put in our best efforts towards Viksit Bharat@2047," he said. PTI JSP KH