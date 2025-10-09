Nirmala Sitharaman offers prayers at Ram temple in Ayodhya with family

Ayodhya (UP), Oct 9 (PTI) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday offered prayers at the Ram temple in Ayodhya along with her family, officials said.

Sitharaman, who arrived in Ayodhya on Wednesday for a two-day visit, performed 'aarti' of Ram Lalla and paid obeisance at the Ram Darbar and the shrine of Goddess Durga.

She also performed an 'abhishek' of Lord Shiva at the Kuber Tila within the temple premises, officials of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said.

Champat Rai, the trust's general secretary, accompanied the finance minister and briefed her about the various aspects of the temple complex. PTI ABN ARI