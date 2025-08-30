Nirmala Sitharaman pays homage to senior BJP leader La Ganesan in Chennai

Chennai, Aug 30 (PTI) Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday called on the family members of late Nagaland Governor La Ganesan, who died recently.

Sitharaman, on a brief trip to the city, visited the family of Ganesan and paid floral tributes to his picture.

Accompanied by BJP TN Chief Nainar Nagenthiran and senior party colleagues, Sitharaman had a brief interaction with the family members of the late leader.

Later, Sitharaman took part in a meeting of top BJP office bearers at a hotel in the city, BJP Tamil Nadu President Nagenthiran said.

"Participated in the BJP Tamil Nadu meeting at ITC Grand Chola. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Convenor of Co-ordination Committee of BJP Tamil Nadu H Raja, National Secretary Arvind Menon were present," Nagenthiran said and shared some pictures of the meeting in a social media post.

Ganesan, 80, was a well-known BJP leader in Tamil Nadu with RSS roots died on August 15. He had served as Governor of Manipur, West Bengal and Nagaland between 2021 and 2025. PTI VIJ VIJ ADB