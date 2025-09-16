Nirmala Sitharaman to attend CII summit in Vizag on Sep 17

Amaravati, Sep 16 (PTI) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will attend a CII business summit on Global Capability Centres at Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, the CII said.

Sitharaman will participate in the 'Special Ministerial Plenary and Report Back' around 3 pm. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is also expected to attend.

The summit will focus on emerging trends, criteria for decision makers when selecting a city or state, and state policy formulation in attracting Global Capability Centres (GCCs), said CII.

The summit aims to bring together policy makers from Central and state governments, leaders from GCC sector, and other key stakeholders to facilitate knowledge exchange and chart a strategic path for enhanced GCC engagement in states, CII added. PTI STH KH