Nirmala Sitharaman underlines need to restore hampi monuments to their glory

Hospet (Karnataka), Oct 15 (PTI) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday underlined the need to restore the monuments in Hampi, the capital city of the erstwhile Vijayanagara kingdom.

Speaking to reporters after offering her obeisance to Lord Virupaksha at Hampi in Vijayanagara district, Sitharaman hailed the legendary ruler of Vijayanagara kingdom, Krishna Deva Raya.

"I am proud of Hampi's history, but I am equally painful to know about the level of destruction that occurred in this area; It is now for all of us to restore the monuments and temples to their glory. As it is an UNESCO-recognised area and I understand the ASI is also doing a lot of work here," she told reporters.

The FM said the monuments here speak about the glorious days of Krishna Deva Raya.

"Krishna Deva Raya was a wonderful king who knew his people. The way he built the kingdom for the prosperity of everybody is an example for any modern-day administration. More important is that we have to retain this place in all its glory," she added.

The Vijayanagara kingdom was a powerful South Indian empire that existed from 1336 AD to 1646 AD. It was named after its capital city, Vijayanagara, the ruins of which are now a UNESCO World Heritage Site known as Hampi. PTI GMS GMS ADB