Mangaluru, Jul 14 (PTI) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited the Sri Krishna Mutt at Udupi on Friday.

After a darshan of Lord Krishna, the Minister visited Adamaru Mutt and had discussions with the Mutt chief Sri Vishwapriya Teertha.

Sithraman is in Udupi to take part in a meeting of party workers and intellectuals and deliver a talk on the nine years of Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre. The meeting is scheduled to be held at a hotel in Manipal. PTI MVG MVG SS