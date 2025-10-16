Nirupam accuses Cong of double standards, says MNS has got backdoor entry into MVA

Mumbai, Oct 16 (PTI) Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam on Thursday accused the Congress of double standards and sought to know from the party whether the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is now a member of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

Speaking at a press conference, Nirupam said the presence of MNS representatives alongside Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) members in a delegation that met the Election Commission on Tuesday and Wednesday over voter list discrepancies proves Raj Thackeray has entered the MVA "through the backdoor." If the Congress is forming an alliance with MNS for the upcoming municipal elections in Maharashtra, how will it go to Bihar and seek votes in the Assembly elections there, Nirupam asked.

Nirupam alleged the Congress high command has secretly decided not to officially announce the entry of MNS into the MVA until after the Bihar elections, calling it "a conspiracy against the people of Bihar".

"This is Congress party's double standards. The Congress should clarify whether Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), a party known for its anti-North Indian stance, is now a part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance or not?" Nirupam said.

"The MNS once called the sacred Chhath Puja festival a 'drama.' So, does Congress now plan to go to Bihar with MNS and oppose Chhath Puja? If Congress truly respects the sentiments and traditions of Bihari voters, it must openly declare its position on MNS," he said.

The delegation that met the Election Commission regarding voter list issues had Raj Thackeray, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) leaders, and Shiv Sena (UBT) representatives, he said.

Instead of the Maharashtra Congress president, senior leader Balasaheb Thorat represented the party, which clearly indicates the Congress and MVA have already given MNS entry through the back door, Nirupam claimed. PTI PR BNM