Nirupam demands Aaditya Thackeray be probed in Mithi desilting scam

Mumbai, May 28 (PTI) Shiv Sena politician Sanjay Nirupam on Wednesday sought to link rival Shiv Sena (UBT)'s leader Aaditya Thackeray with the alleged irregularities in the desilting of the Mithi river in Mumbai and demanded that former Maharashtra minister be also probed.

Talking to reporters, Nirupam said from 2005 to 2022, the undivided Shiv Sena controlled the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

"Everyone in Mumbai knows that during that period, no contract could be awarded without the approval of 'Matoshree' (private residence of the Thackerays in Bandra). A total of 18 contractors were appointed for the Mithi river cleaning work during this time," the former MP alleged.

Referring specifically to the alleged Rs 65 crore Mithi desilting scam, Nirupam said, "Since (actor) Dino Morea has been questioned (in the scam) and as he is also a known associate of Aaditya Thackeray, his role must be investigated." Morea and his brother were questioned on Wednesday, second time in the last three days, by the Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for their alleged links with a middleman arrested in the Mithi desilting scam.

It is alleged tenders for renting specialised dredging equipment for desilting the river were manipulated to favour certain suppliers.

Commenting on the civic body's response to Monday's heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Nirupam praised Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde for personally visiting the Disaster Management Cell and overseeing relief operations.

"In 2005, when the Mithi river overflowed and Mumbai was paralysed, the Thackeray family was missing in action. On July 26, 2005, when Mumbai received over 900 mm of rainfall (in 24 hours), (Shiv Sena-UBT chief) Uddhav Thackeray left his (father) Balasaheb at Matoshree and stayed with his family at the Taj Hotel," he alleged. PTI PR RSY