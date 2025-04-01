Nirupam demands action against all persons involved in Gudi Padwa procession clash

Mumbai, Apr 1 (PTI) Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam on Tuesday demanded the arrest of all accused involved in a clash during a Gudi Padwa procession here.

A scuffle broke out between groups belonging to two communities during a Gudi Padwa procession in the Pathanwadi locality of Kurar in Malad (west) on Sunday evening.

Two men were travelling in an autorickshaw carrying a saffron flag near a mosque when a group of men thrashed them, and a scuffle ensued, triggering tensions in the area. The police have registered a case against nine persons.

Talking to reporters, Nirupam said, "The Kurar police should not work under pressure. All suspects and accused should be taken into custody. Only three people have been arrested, while nine were named in the first information report." He further alleged that the local MLA was pressurising the police not to take action against those arrested for the clash and accused the Kurar police of working as his aides.

"Other suspects should also be arrested. We will not stay quiet if the local MLA puts pressure on the police," Nirupam said, demanding action against a mosque in the area, portions of which he claimed were built illegally. PTI PR ARU