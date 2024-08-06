Nirupam targets Uddhav over Delhi visit, says personal ambition more important for him

Mumbai, Aug 6 (PTI) Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam on Tuesday criticised Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray over his three-day Delhi visit, saying Thackeray was ignoring the rain-affected people of Maharashtra for his chief ministerial ambitions.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde cancelled his visit to the national capital as Nashik, Pune and other parts of the state were affected by torrential rains, he noted while talking to reporters here.

"Thackeray went to Delhi to get a better deal ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. It appears that he is more focussed on his political interests rather than addressing the sufferings of the people affected by rains," Nirupam claimed.

The Sena (UBT) chief was seeking support from the Congress as he wanted to become chief minister again after the coming assembly elections, he claimed.

Thackeray landed in Delhi earlier in the day. He is expected to meet several Congress leaders and constituents of the INDIA bloc.

"Uddhav Thackeray is aiming to become the chief ministerial face of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). But Sharad Pawar is against this because Pawar wants his daughter Supriya Sule to become chief minister. Thackeray has effectively surrendered before the Congress party, but there are several contenders for the CM post within the state Congress too," said Nirupam who quit the Congress earlier this year.

"Balasaheb Thackeray never sought support by going to anyone's place. He always invited people to his place," Nirupam, who started his political career in the 1990s with the party founded by the late Sena patriarch, said.

Asked about the proposed bill to amend the Waqf Board Act, 1956, he said these changes were needed to make the Act relevant in the changing times. "After the Army and Railways, Waqf Boards have the largest land holding in the country, nearly eight lakh acres. There should be proper regulation of the Waqf boards' functioning," he said. PTI ND MVG KRK