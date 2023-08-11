NIS conducts International Conference on Siddha Diet & Nutrition

Chennai, Aug 11 (PTI) The National Institute of Siddha (NIS) here held a two-day International Conference on Siddha Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Life 2023 (ICSDN) starting.

Advertisment

It was held on August 10 and 11, an official release said.

The conference was jointly organized by the NIS, Central Council for Research in Siddha (CCRS) and the Directorate of Indian Medicine & Homoeopathy (DIMH) to globally promote Siddha Medicine and Siddha dietetics, Prof Dr R Meenakumari, Director of the institute said in the release.

Prof Vaidya Jayant Deopujari, Chairman, preside over the conference National Council for Indian Systems of Medicine (NCISM), presided over the conference, which was attended by participants from various countries. PTI SA SA ROH