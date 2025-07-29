NISAR Mission would showcase Indian Space Engineering on a Global Scale: Ex-ISRO scientist

Sriharikota: The NISAR mission, a collaborative effort between ISRO and NASA, will demonstrate Indian space engineering capabilities for Earth observation on a global scale, a top scientist has said.

The NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar) is a global mission, and its data will be accessible for download worldwide by users, said Radha Krishna Kavuluru, former Ground Segment Engineer and Ex-Project Manager of NISAR.

ISRO is set to launch the NISAR satellite aboard the GSLV-Mk II rocket from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, on July 30 at 5:40 pm. The GSLV-F16 marks the 18th flight of India’s Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle and the 9th operational flight with an indigenous cryogenic stage.

The countdown is expected to commence later on Tuesday, ISRO sources said.

This mission is the first GSLV launch to achieve a Sun-Synchronous Polar Orbit. The 51.7-meter-tall, three-stage rocket will lift off from the second launch pad, approximately 135 km east of Chennai. About 19 minutes after launch, the satellite is expected to be placed into its designated orbit.

Elaborating on the mission, Kavuluru explained that NASA provides the L-Band, while ISRO contributes the S-Band for the Synthetic Aperture Radar, enabling the collection of vast amounts of data.

"The satellite will transmit extensive data covering the Earth, including Antarctica, the North Pole, and oceans," he told PTI.

Highlighting the mission’s significance, Kavuluru noted that unlike earlier ISRO observation satellites such as the Resourcesat and RISAT series, which could capture images globally but were operationally focused on India and surrounding regions, NISAR will collect data across the entire globe for operational use.

"This data will be extensively utilised by governments and commercial entities worldwide," he said.

"NISAR is one of the key missions that will garner large-scale operational user feedback from across the globe," Kavuluru emphasized.

"All countries will leverage NISAR data for various applications, showcasing the strength of Indian space engineering. This is the core importance of the mission."

Kavuluru underscored the mission’s importance as ISRO’s first major partnership with NASA for an Earth observation satellite. "This collaboration fosters significant technical exchange, with ISRO and NASA sharing insights into their respective planning and execution processes," he said.

Kavuluru added that ISRO will process and make most of the data available as open-source, accessible to users globally. The satellite, which will cover the entire Earth every 12 days, will provide approximately 2.5 coverages per month and 10 coverages in 120 days.

"This will enable us to monitor seasonal changes, including forest dynamics, mountain shifts, and glacier movements in regions like the Himalayas and Antarctica," he explained.

"This is a highly significant, high-value, and ambitious mission for ISRO," Kavuluru remarked. The GSLV-F16/NISAR mission is designed for a lifespan of five years.