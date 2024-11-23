Nisat Alam, wife of ex-Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam, wins Pakur by highest margin

Ranchi, Nov 23 (PTI) Nisat Alam, the wife of former Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, won the Pakur seat by the highest margin of 86,029, officials said.

Advertisment

She polled 1,55,827 votes, defeating AJSU Party’s Azhar Alam, they said.

Several central leaders had targeted Alamgir Alam, taken into custody by the ED on May 15, during their multiple public rallies, urging people to “throw out corrupt forces like him”. PTI NAM/SAN RBT