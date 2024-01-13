Nishad community stands firmly with NDA for establishment of 'Ram Raj': Bhupender Yadav

Lucknow: Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Saturday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Nishad community stands firmly with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the establishment of 'Ram Raj'.

Addressing a rally during the Nishad Party's 'Sankalp Diwas' programme at the Ramabai Ambedkar ground here, Yadav said, "Nishad Samaj is an example of devotion, dedication and sacrifice. For this reason, during his journey to the forest, Lord Shri Ram embraced the people standing on the margins of the society at every step." After the programme, the Union minister said in a post in Hindi on 'X', "The turnout at today's meeting showed that this community stands firmly with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the establishment of 'Ram Raj'." In the address at the rally earlier, Yadav said the BJP government would solve the problems being faced by the Nishad community. "Nishad community has strengthened the BJP and helped in making Modi the prime minister," he added.

NISHAD Party chief and Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjay Nishad said the previous Congress-led central governments had allocated only Rs 3,000 crore for the fishing community of the entire country in 67 years, whereas the Narendra Modi-led central government allocated Rs 39,000 crores for it in just nine years.

The previous governments of the SP, BSP and the Congress worked to distract the Nishad community from the real issues, he alleged.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also attacked the opposition parties and claimed that the BJP will again form the government at the Center and Modi will become the prime minister for the third time.

Other prominent leaders, including the BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, were also present on the occasion.