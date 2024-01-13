Nishad community stands firmly with NDA for 'Ram Raj': Bhupendra Yadav

Lucknow: Union minister Bhupendra Yadav on Saturday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Nishad community stands firmly with the National Democratic Alliance for the establishment of 'Ram Raj'.

Addressing a rally during the Nishad Party's 'Sankalp Diwas' programme here, Yadav said, "Nishad Samaj is an example of devotion, dedication and sacrifice. For this reason, during his journey to the forest, Lord Shri Ram embraced the people living on the margins of society." "Nishad Raj had helped Lord Ram during his exile," the Union environment minister said.

The Centre and state government are serious about all the issues of the Nishad community and soon positive results will be seen, he said.

"In the Treta Yuga, the friendship of Lord Shri Ram and Nishad Raj had established Ram Raj, and today the friendship of Nishad Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party is establishing Ram Raj in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

After the programme, Yadav said in a post in Hindi on 'X', "The turnout at today's meeting showed that this community stands firmly with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the establishment of 'Ram Raj'." In the address at the rally earlier, Yadav said the BJP government would solve the problems faced by the Nishad community. "The Nishad community has strengthened the BJP and helped make Narendra Modi the prime minister," he added.

Nishad Party chief and Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjay Nishad said the previous Congress-led governments had allocated only Rs 3,000 crore for the fishing community of the entire country in 67 years, whereas the Narendra Modi-led government allocated Rs 39,000 crore for the community in just nine years.

"The prime minister and the chief minister themselves care about the Nishad community and are also serious about all the pending issues of the community. The previous state governments of Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress have worked to distract the Nishad community from issues," Nishad said.

Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath) are standing with the Nishad community of Uttar Pradesh, and a living example of this is that the invitation letter for the inauguration of Ram Temple was handed over by the prime minister to a family belonging to poor Nishad community in Ayodhya, the Nishad Party chief said.

The chief minister has named the night shelters being built in Ayodhya after Maharaj Guhyaraj Nishad, he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also attacked the opposition parties and claimed that the BJP will again form the government at the Centre and Modi will become the prime minister for the third time.

Other prominent leaders, including BJP's UP unit chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, were also present on the occasion.