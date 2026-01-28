Nishad launches padyatra from Kushinagar, seeks quota for Majhwar

Kushinagar (UP), Jan 28 (PTI) NISHAD Party chief and Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Nishad on Wednesday launched 'Samvaidhanik Adhikar Padyatra' (constitutional rights march) from Kushinagar district.

The padyatra will be held in a phased manner across all 75 districts of UP, party sources said.

During the march, Nishad visited the Mahaparinirvana site of Lord Buddha in Kushinagar and offered prayers, seeking peace, prosperity and well-being for the state and the country.

Nishad was accorded a warm welcome at various places during the padyatra by party workers and local public representatives.

Addressing a public meeting, Nishad said he was fully committed to ensuring constitutional rights for the fishing community under all circumstances.

He said that the NISHAD Party is an ally of the BJP and urged party workers and office-bearers to strongly raise the demand for the implementation of reservation for Majhwars with BJP leaders, from mandal presidents to senior office-bearers.

Nishad further said that all sub-castes of the fishing community must unite and raise their demands for Majhwar reservation in a written and democratic manner.

"Unity is strength and unity alone ensures victory," he said.

Nishad has been demanding inclusion of Majhwar and related sub-groups in the Scheduled Caste list, instead of their present classification under the Other Backward Classes, to ensure broader reservation benefits in education and employment.