NISHAD party leader takes out rally for SC status to fishermen community

Lucknow, Oct 15 (PTI) NISHAD party president Sanjay Nishad on Sunday started a foot rally demanding SC status to the fishing community, the party said in a statement here.

The padyatra started from the official residence of the UP cabinet minister and will end in Sant Kabir Nagar district.

"We will gather each and every vote of the Nishad community for the NDA, and ensure its win in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," Nishad said while embarking on his rally.

"This is a 'Maha Jansampark Yatra' through which we will try to reach out to the people. We will expose those who were trying to mislead people over reservation," he said.

In the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, the NISHAD – Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal – party, an ally of BJP, has six MLAs. PTI NAV VN VN