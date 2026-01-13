Nishad Party marks 13th 'Sankalp Diwas' with march, reiterates booth-level resolve

Lucknow, Jan 13 (PTI) The Nishad Party, an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the ruling NDA, on Tuesday celebrated its 13th 'Sankalp Diwas' in the Uttar Pradesh capital, with hundreds of party workers taking out a march to reaffirm their organisational and ideological commitments.

The programme was held at the B R Ambedkar auditorium of the Ram Manohar Lohia Law University, where party president and state Cabinet minister for Fisheries Sanjay Nishad said workers had taken a pledge to strengthen the party at the booth level and spread its ideology across communities.

"Our workers have resolved to ensure victory at the booth level to spread our ideology, to unite all sections of society, and to honour the sacrifices of our ancestors who fought for freedom by safeguarding the constitutional rights granted to us," Nishad said.

He said senior leaders of the NDA, including Uttar Pradesh deputy chief ministers, were expected to attend the main event later in the day.

Earlier, Nishad described the march as a symbol of the party's commitment to constitutional values, social justice and the rights of the Nishad community.

The 'Sankalp Diwas', he said, reflected the party's journey "from struggle to resolve" and its continuing political movement.

In the year 2013, 'Sankalp Diwas' was started by Sanjay Nishad from Shringverpur Dham in Prayagraj. Since then, this day is celebrated every year. PTI KIS APL APL