Nishad Party stakes claim on two seats for UP by-elections

Balrampur (UP), Jul 9 (PTI) The Nishad Party, a constituent of the BJP-led NDA, has staked claim on two seats for the by-elections to be held for 10 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Nishad Party chief and Uttar Pradesh Fisheries Minister Sanjay Nishad, while staking claim on Katehri and Majhawan assembly seats on Tuesday, told reporters, "In the elections to be held for 10 assembly seats in the state, two seats are ours. Katehari and Majhawan have been our seats. We will contest the by-elections on both these seats along with the BJP and other allies and will definitely win." Vinod Bind of the Nishad Party had won the election from the Majhawan assembly seat in the Mirzapur district in the 2022 assembly elections. Bind contested the Lok Sabha election from Bhadohi as a BJP candidate this time, and won. After this, the Majhawan assembly seat fell vacant.

Similarly, the Katehari assembly seat in Ambedkarnagar was won by Lalji Verma of the Samajwadi Party. Verma became an MP from the Ambedkar Nagar seat in the recently held elections, so the Katehari seat also fell vacant.

By-elections are to be held in Uttar Pradesh's Karhal, Milkipur, Katehari, Kundarki, Ghaziabad, Khair, Meerapur, Phulpur, Majhawan and Sisamau assembly seats. However, the by-election schedule has not been announced yet.

The Sisamau assembly seat has fallen vacant due to the disqualification of SP MLA Irfan Solanki after he was sentenced to jail in a criminal case.

By-elections have become necessary on the remaining seats due to the respective MLAs being elected to the Lok Sabha.