NISHAD party's Facebook page hacked, FIR lodged

Lucknow, Sep 26 (PTI) The Facebook page of the NISHAD party has been hacked and its name changed to 'Nishad Party (The Show Travel)' by the hackers. An FIR has been registered in the matter, according to police.

The hackers also changed the display picture of the page and according to a post shared on September 19, it has been rebranded with a "new look and name".

NISHAD party president Sanjay Nishad registered a complaint at Gutampalli police station here on September 25 alleging that his party's Facebook page had been hacked. Based on his complaint, an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the IT Act, police said on Tuesday.

In his complaint, Nishad said attempts to recover the Facebook page, @nishadparty4u, have failed and the link to the party's website has also been replaced.

Police said an investigation has been launched into the matter. PTI ABN DIV