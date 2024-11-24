Nishadraj luxury cruise on its way from Varanasi to Prayagraj ahead of PM's visit for Mahakumbh celebrations

Prayagraj (UP), Nov 24 (PTI) Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to this Uttar Pradesh district, the Nishadraj cruise, managed by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), has embarked on its journey from Varanasi to Prayagraj, officials said here on Sunday.

Equipped with modern amenities, the cruise is a testament to the state's focus on innovation and excellence, they added.

Preparations are in full swing, with VIP vehicles like Kasturba positioned near the Naini bridge to welcome the cruise, the officials said.

Collaborating with the Prayagraj Mela Authority, the Varanasi administration is leaving no stone unturned to ensure a majestic and memorable Mahakumbh-2025 experience for visitors from around the globe, they said.

The world's attention is currently focused on the grand Mahakumbh, they added.

Modi is scheduled to visit the event on December 13 and unveil statues of Lord Ram and Nishadraj at Shrungverpur Dham. Following this, the prime minister will travel from Arail to the Sangam on the state-of-the-art Nishadraj cruise, the officials said.

At the Sangam, Modi will pay homage to the holy Ganga river and commence the programme with a ritual bath.

The itinerary also includes a Ganga "aarti", followed by visits to the iconic Bade Hanuman temple and the Akshayavat.

Accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Modi will also engage with renowned seers and spiritual leaders from across the globe at the Parade Ground assembly site, marking another highlight of the Mahakumbh celebrations.

Additional Mela Officer Vivek Chaturvedi said all necessary arrangements are being made to ensure a smooth journey for the Nishadraj cruise from Varanasi to Prayagraj.

There is continuous coordination between the mela authority and the Varanasi administration regarding the cruise, he added.

The Varanasi administration has successfully dispatched the cruise towards Prayagraj, Chaturvedi said.

The Nishadraj luxury cruise is expected to reach Prayagraj soon. It has arrived at Sitamarhi, located between Varanasi and Prayagraj. The cruise is anticipated to be a thrilling experience for tourists from across the country and abroad.

A minimum clearance of 100 feet is required for its passage and arrangements are being made to ensure that there are no obstacles along the way. Another large vessel has been deployed to assist the cruise in its journey, the officials said. PTI ABN RC