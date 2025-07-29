Nishit Kataria appointed new Haryana Youth Congress chief

Chandigarh, Jul 29 (PTI) Nishit Kataria, son of former minister Sukhbir Kataria, was appointed the Haryana Youth Congress president on Tuesday.

Indian Youth Congress chief Uday Bhanu Chib issued a letter confirming the appointment.

In the election for the party's president, held last month, Kataria got 29,893 votes, the maximum.

After his appointment, Kataria, with his father, met former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

He wrote on X later, "Hooda ji's guidance always inspires us to strengthen the organization, amplify the voice of the youth, and strive for the interests of Haryana. Now, the resolve is to take the Youth Congress to every corner with new energy and enthusiasm." PTI SUN VN VN