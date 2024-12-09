NIT convocation: Former ISRO Chairman advocates sustainable growth, lifelong learning

Itanagar, Dec 9 (PTI) Former ISRO Chairman A S Kiran Kumar on Monday called for a development model that respects and aligns with nature.

Addressing the 11th convocation of National Institute of Technology, Arunachal Pradesh (NITAP) here, he highlighted the importance of understanding the value of the environment and other life forms to ensure sustainable growth that harmonizes with the surroundings.

"India can demonstrate to the world that the way to live on planet Earth is through development that respects nature and avoids indiscriminate growth and unchecked technological advancement," Kumar said.

Urging the graduates to continue their learning journey, he emphasised on the rapidly changing face of the world.

"The knowledge and skills you have gained here are just the beginning. To remain relevant and effective, you must enhance them through continuous learning. Without it, you may soon find yourselves unequipped to address future challenges," he said.

Kumar reminded the students of the unique privilege they have enjoyed by studying at a premier institute like NITAP, where many others do not have such opportunities. He underscored their responsibility to contribute to the nation and society using their knowledge and skills.

"Since you have benefited from this institution, it becomes your duty to contribute to the growth of the country and society at large," he added.

He also reflected on the transformative power of technology in daily life and urged the graduates to remain vigilant about its impacts.

"The small gadgets in your hands significantly influence your lives. To make a meaningful change, you must not only observe how things evolve but also understand their deeper implications and act wisely to address problems and protect society," he advised.

Praising the relentless efforts of parents and faculty, Kumar acknowledged their sacrifices in shaping the future of the graduates. He encouraged the students to seize the abundant opportunities available in a rapidly advancing India.

"You are graduating at a time when India is on a strong economic growth trajectory. Use this opportunity to showcase your abilities with determination and dedication in your respective fields," he said.

Kumar also spoke about self-awareness, urging the students to harness their inner potential.

"The intelligence within you as humans far exceeds the artificial intelligence we aim to replicate through machine learning. Understanding and utilizing this natural intelligence will empower you to navigate the world more effectively than anything else," he said.

Reflecting on ISRO's journey, Kumar highlighted the organisation's ability to achieve global recognition despite resource constraints.

He noted that India has risen to become the fifth-largest economy in the world and aspires to lead globally before the centenary of its independence.

"This ambition can only be realized if each one of us works collectively toward this goal," he remarked.

He also commended India's response during the COVID-19 pandemic, where the country not only managed its own challenges but also extended support to other nations.

"India showcased its ability to provide solutions to the world without seeking economic gain, setting an example of how our thought process differs from others," he added.

Earlier, NITAP Director Prof Mohan V Aware presented a detailed report on the institute’s progress since its establishment in 2010.

Despite challenges, the institute has made remarkable strides by introducing innovative courses to prepare students for changing global scenarios, he said.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the institute, Subhash Kumar expressed gratitude to the state government for its support in setting up the institute at its permanent campus in Jote.

A total of 190 students received their BTech, MTech, and PhD degrees at the convocation, with 12 students being honoured with gold medals for their exceptional achievements. PTI UPL UPL RG