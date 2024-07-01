NIT drop out held for drug peddling, asks youngsters to stay away from addictions

Hyderabad, Jul 1 (PTI) A youth, who dropped out of NIT owing to drug addiction and later took to drug peddling, was arrested by police here.

The youth regretted his addiction and the inability to recover from it and urged youngsters not to fall prey to such vices.

Speaking to media here, a police official said the youth, son of a government employee, secured 800th rank in IIT-JEE.

He joined the prestigious NIT, but discontinued his education after third year as he fell into bad company.

Unable to keep himself from taking drugs, he got in touch with suppliers of drugs and became a peddler himself, the official said on Sunday.

The youth, who also spoke to reporters, appealed to young people not to get addicted to the dangerous habit. PTI SJR SJR ROH