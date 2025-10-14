NIT-Hamirpur student gets annual package of Rs 3.40 crore

Hamirpur (HP), Oct 14 (PTI) A student of National Institute of Technology (NIT), Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh, Aryan Mittal, has secured an annual package of Rs 3.40 crore from a firm during placements, a college official said on Tuesday.

The package received by Mittal, a Computer Science and Engineering and Electronics and Communication (dual degree) student, is the highest that any student from the institute has received so far this year.

Last year, the highest package at the institute was Rs 2.05 crore, according to the director of the institute, H M Suryavanshi.

Among female students, two studying in the Electronics stream have fetched packages worth Rs 1.68 crore per annum respectively, he said.

Fifteen students secured packages of above Rs 40 lakh and 50 students above Rs 30 lakh, the director said. He congratulated the students and staff for their achievements. PTI COR BPL SKY SKY