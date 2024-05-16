NIT-Hamirpur team unveils smart e-bicycle with heart rate assistance

Hamirpur (HP), May 16 (PTI) A team of National Institute of Technology, Hamirpur has unveiled a smart e-bicycle which integrates a sensor and a battery to provide assistance when the heart rate rises due to the rider's increased exertion levels.

The Heart Rate Assisted Smart E-bicycle enables riders to effortlessly cover longer distance, said Dr Dilshad Ahmad Khan who supervised the project.

One of the most innovative features of the smart e-bicycle is its ability to intuitively respond to the rider's exertion levels, Khan said. When the rider's heart rate increases, the Li-ion battery provides additional assistance, ensuring a smooth and comfortable journey, he said in a statement issued here on Thursday.

"Our project represents a significant leap in smart transportation. By synergising human effort with battery power, we have created a system where 1+1 does not make two, but equal to three. This means the combined assistance surpasses the sum of its parts, enabling riders to effortlessly cover longer distances," he added.

It took a year for the team of B.Tech final year students from the Mechanical Engineering department at NIT-Hamirpur. Yash Panthri, Anjali Thakur, Anupama, Kartavya Chandel among others were part of the team.

The technology not only enhances the riding experience but also holds potential applications in exercise equipment such as treadmills and gym bicycles, mitigating the risk of heart failure due to overexertion and fatigue, the statement said.