NIT Hamirpur to fill 127 Phd seats in different disciples

Hamirpur (HP): The management of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Hamirpur has decided to fill 127 PhD seats in fourteen different disciples, said NIT Registrar Archana Nanoti on Tuesday.

Those who wish to pursue Phd can apply by November 28, she said and added that the list of candidates eligible for written examination and interview will be released on December 6.

The maximum numbers of seats are to be filled in the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, a release issued here said.